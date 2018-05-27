First Levitt AMP Galva Music Series concert begins this weekend

The city of Galva will host a free, 10-week music concert series this summer.

Galva was one of 15 cities chosen to receive a 25,000 thousand dollar Levitt Amp Your City grant.

The first of the concerts is scheduled to begin tonight, May 27, 2018.

It begins with The Giving Tree Band at 6:00 p.m. followed by John Till at 7:00 p.m.

On top of the live music there will be a vendor fair and a church dinner.

The concert series continues every weekend until August 5, 2018.

The lineup for the upcoming concerts:

June 3- Vandoliers and The Right Now

June 10- Mike and the Moonpies with Evan Bartels and the Stoney Lonesomes

June 17- Stars Go Dim with Emily Hope

June 24- Sones de Mexico Ensemble with Bone Jugs

July 8- Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas with Seasaw

July 15- Sweet Crude with Upstate Rubdown

July 22- Sophistafunk with High Up

July 29- Samantha Fish with Luke Winslow-King

August 5- Kris Lager with Calliope Musicals

The concerts will be held at Wiley Park in Galva, and in case of rain it will be at the Galva High School.

