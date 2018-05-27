First Levitt AMP Galva Music Series concert begins this weekend

Galva, Ill. (KWQC) The city of Galva will host a free, 10-week music concert series this summer.
Galva was one of 15 cities chosen to receive a 25,000 thousand dollar Levitt Amp Your City grant.
The first of the concerts is scheduled to begin tonight, May 27, 2018.
It begins with The Giving Tree Band at 6:00 p.m. followed by John Till at 7:00 p.m.
On top of the live music there will be a vendor fair and a church dinner.
The concert series continues every weekend until August 5, 2018.
The lineup for the upcoming concerts:
June 3- Vandoliers and The Right Now
June 10- Mike and the Moonpies with Evan Bartels and the Stoney Lonesomes
June 17- Stars Go Dim with Emily Hope
June 24- Sones de Mexico Ensemble with Bone Jugs
July 8- Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas with Seasaw
July 15- Sweet Crude with Upstate Rubdown
July 22- Sophistafunk with High Up
July 29- Samantha Fish with Luke Winslow-King
August 5- Kris Lager with Calliope Musicals
The concerts will be held at Wiley Park in Galva, and in case of rain it will be at the Galva High School.