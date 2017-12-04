First ever 'Christmas Dog Walk' draws in pet-owners in Bettendorf

Over 100 pet owners enjoyed some holiday fun with their dogs in Bettendorf for the first Christmas Dog Walk.

Pets were able to enjoy a 2-and-a-half mile walk at Crow Creek Dog Park with their owners.

Organizers say the free event was a good way to get people and their animals outside for exercise and to enjoy the nice weather.

"Dog owners, pet owners are very passionate about their dogs," Parks and Recreation Department Director said. "They'll be out here in the middle of the winter when it's a lot colder than today because the dogs love being out here and it's a great social atmosphere not just for the animals, but for the owners as well."

Organizers say starting next year they plan on having more walks planned year round.