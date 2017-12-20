First female American Legion National Commander from Iowa presents award to local post

She travels the world, but Tuesday made a special stop close to home to help give a donation to a local American Legion post.

Denise Rohan is the leader of the American Legion, and organization with two million members.

She visited Vinton Tuesday to help a company give $20,000 to the Vinton American Legion post.

"We have some building repairs that are long overdue," Bradley Anderson, the Post Adjutant said.

USAA donated the money through its Salute Your Post giveaway.

Legion members were excited about the donation, but also excited about Rohan making the trip to the state she grew up in. She grew up in Elkader.

Rohan says she spent some time Tuesday also visiting her family. Family she says is an important theme of her work.

"It really is about taking care of one another we have our personal family so when you go to the military training basic training and all of your training you get new brothers and sisters and you have each other's back's but then when you get out you're in a new community being part of the American Legion's family just makes sense," Rohan said.

She says the Vinton legion treats its community like family.

"They do a lot with the kids in the community and teaching about flag awareness and proper respect to the flag," Rohan said.

A family getting some much needed upgrades.

