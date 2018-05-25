First female commodore elected to historic Davenport boat club

As boaters head out to cruise the Mississippi River for the holiday weekend a boat club rich in history celebrates an historic event. A female commodore has been elected at Lindsay Park Yacht Club for the first time in its 131-year history.

Christy Ellenberg will oversee a board of nine members, three of which are also women.

The club, located in Davenport, was first established in 1887 and is one of the oldest yacht clubs on the Mississippi River.

Ellenberg and her family have been members of the Lindsay Park Yacht Club for 16 years.

