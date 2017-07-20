First human case of West Nile virus confirmed in both Iowa & Illinois

The first human case of West Nile virus has been confirmed in Illinois and in Iowa.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports a Will County resident in his 60s became ill at the end of June.

In Iowa, A middle age man from Ida County tested positive for the virus. He was not hospitalized, and is recovering.

.

Health officials say the hot dry weather is leaving small, stagnant pockets of standing water, which create ideal breeding sites for mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus

The virus, which is spread to humans through a mosquito bite, can lead to serious complications in some cases.

Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches.

Experts say you should avoid mosquitoes and eliminate standing water around you home.