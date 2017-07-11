First Responders are taking part in a new chlorine safety training workshop

The training focus on how to deal with chlorine leaks and other safety precautions on trains.

The program is free for responders and once sessions are completed they will receive a certificate.

Spokesperson Andy Cummings said making sure first responders understand chlorine safety is important because they could be the first one to arrive on a scene.

“Training sessions Canadian Pacific is doing in conjunction with the Chlorine Institute are very important for the perspective of ensuring that local first responders are prepared and have the knowledge that they need to amount to mount an effective response to an incident,” said Cummings.

The Chlorine Insitute said they are doing 11 training in 2017, 10 in the United States and 1 in Canada.

Director of Outreach Erica Bernstein said making this partnership happen between the chemical industry and the railroad will help first responders in the community deal with emergency situations across America.