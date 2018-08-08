Suspicious items located in DeWitt result in evacuations, road closure

Crews were called to a house in DeWitt after suspicious items were located.

On Wednesday at 3:20 pm DeWitt Police were on the 300 block of 8th street when officers observed suspicious items.

Officers cleared the residence, neighboring residences and closed 8th street on that block.

Quad Cities Hazmat Team and Quad Cities Bomb Squad were able to determine the suspicious items did not pose a threat and were not explosive or chemical in nature.

Residents were allowed to return their homes at 8:00 pm.