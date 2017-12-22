First responders impacted by rash of recent fires

Dealing with tragedy can be very stressful for firefighters, police, and medics. After several recent fires, public safety personnel recently met to decompress.

"You are never prepared for something like that."

Jamie Temple from Medic EMS says it's not unusual for public safety professionals to internalize their stress, especially when children are involved in a tragedy.

"People have kids of their own at home. It's hard on people," he added.

That's why positive reinforcement is so important, especially coming from public safety and healthcare professionals. Words like, "You had as much influence as you could have. You did a great job. You did things to the best of your ability and sometimes the outcome is not what you want." (temple)

Bettendorf Fire Chief Gerry Voelliger says the Critical Incident Stress Management Program was established in the bi-state area years ago. It's designed to help emergency personnel cope.

Chaplains are also an important part of that equation.

"They will sit down with them or help them discuss the situation, understand the situation if it's even understandable. Seek help, whether it's financial, spiritual, or whatever type it is," said Voelliger.

They met as a group at Central Fire Station in Davenport Thursday night. An opportunity to share their feelings. The program intended to help public safety workers avoid burnout.

"After something very serious like this happens, what we are trying to do is keep these really talented people. To be able to continue in their profession," said with Linda Frederiksen Director of Medic EMS

And realize: "Sometimes even our very best efforts are not good enough," she added.

