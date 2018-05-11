Fish kill in Dubuque County creek

A fish kill is under investigation in Dubuque County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says it happened in Whitewater Creek sometime in the first week of May.

Officials are not able to determine the cause of the incident since by the time they were notified, the fish had been dead for several days and most of the pollutant had washed downstream. Field tests showed slightly elevated levels of ammonia in the stream.

The DNR also found dead fish southeast of Epworth along more than six miles of the creek, from upstream of the Pilot Grove Road bridge to the North Cascade Road bridge. The Epworth and Peosta wastewater treatment plants have been ruled out as pollutant sources.

The concern is not just for the fish, but to identify the pollutant to protect people, livestock, and wildlife downstream.

The State of Iowa requires anyone responsible for the release of a toxic material to report it to the DNR no later than six hours after the release began.

