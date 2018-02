The Quad Cities will be rocking this spring. The TaxSlayer Center announced that Five Finger Death Punch & Shinedown will be performing with special guests Starset & Bad Wolves on Friday, May 18, 2018. The show is scheduled for 6 p.m., with tickets going on sale on Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices are $39.50, $49.50, and $59.50 and are available at the TaxSlayer Center box office, charge by phone at 800-745-3000, and on line at www.ticketmaster.com.