Five dead after plane crashes into shopping center parking lot in California

Five people are dead after a small plane crashed in a shopping center parking lot in southern California Sunday afternoon.

The plane went down around 12:30 Sunday afternoon in a shopping center parking lot in Santa Ana.

All five victims were passengers on the airplane and no one on the ground was injured.

The flight tower at nearby John Wayne Airport gave approval for the plane to land after the pilot declared an emergency, but moments later, the plane crashed.

At least one car on the ground was hit by parts of the airplane.

FAA records show the 1973 Cessna 414 fixed wing aircraft is registered to Category 3 Aviation Corp in San Francisco.