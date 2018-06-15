Five funeral goers hospitalized after being shot in California

At least five people were shot and wounded during a funeral service at a chapel in northern California Thursday evening.

It happened in the city of Hayward at the chapel of the chimes. At the time the shots rang out, two funeral services were underway.

At least three victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance before officers arrived at the scene.

Officers located two additional victims, one near the scene and another who self-transported to a hospital.

The condition of the victims was not known. Police had no information on possible suspects or motive and are asking the public for help.