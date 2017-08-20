Five hospitalized after two vehicle crash in Davenport

Five people have been hospitalized after a car accident in Davenport today.

Davenport Police and Medic EMS were called to the 2100 block of Harriston Street in reference to a two vehicle accident with serious injuries.

A Ford Truck heading east on Ragolski Drive/High Street was crossing Harrison Street when a Buick struck the left side of the truck as it crossed the road.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries, however, the five occupants of the Buick were all hospitalized.

The driver, an adult male, was taken to Genesis East with serious injuries.

The front passenger, an adult female, was taken to Genesis East with serious life threatening injuries and transferred to University Hospitals in Iowa City where she is listed in critical condition.

The rear right passenger, an adult female, and the middle passenger, a 10-year-old female were both taken to Genesis East with serious injuries.

The rear left passenger, a 14-year-old male was taken to Genesis East with serious life threatening injuries, he was transferred to University Hospitals and is in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit.

No further information is available at this time.