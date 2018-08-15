Five injured in shooting at Walmart in Pennsylvania

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA (NBC) - Five people were injured when a gunman opened fire inside a crowded Walmart in Pennsylvania.
Police say the man fired at least 10 shots near a cash register at the store in Cheltenham Township near Philadelphia.
One victim was shot three times in the leg, another was shot four times in the leg.
The gunman and a woman then fled in a car, but crashed into the back of a police car, injuring two officers.
Responding officers captured the suspects and a gun was also recovered.
No word on the conditions of the victims but police say their injuries are not life-threatening.