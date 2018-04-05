Five people shot, one seriously after open mic night in St. Louis

Several people were injured during a late-night shooting at a nightclub near downtown St. Louis, Missouri.

It all began when a rapper took the stage during an open mic night and began to build frustration with the audience with some of his lyrics. Several patrons jumped on the stage and a brawl ensued.

Witnesses say patrons threw chairs, bottles and other kinds of items around the interior of the club.

Some of those patrons then went outside to get guns, which lead to a shooting outside of the building. Five people were shot, one seriously.

Several patrons inside the nightclub were also injured in the brawl.

No word yet on any arrests.