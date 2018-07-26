Five stolen vehicles found at apartment complex in West Davenport

Since June 7, Davenport Police say five stolen vehicles were found at Eagle’s Crest Apartments in Davenport. Four of those cars were recovered this week.

According to police, the latest vehicle was discovered there Thursday morning, July 26. The car had been stolen out of Illinois and was recovered at 1700 Eagles Crest Avenue.

On Wednesday, July 25, two cars were recovered at 1601 Eagles Crest Avenue. One had been stolen out of Bettendorf, the other had been stolen out of Davenport.

On Tuesday, July 24, another car was recovered at that same location, 1601 Eagles Crest Avenue. They did not indicate where that car had been stolen from.

Finally, on June 7, a car was recovered that had been stolen out of Bettendorf. It was also discovered at 1601 Eagles Crest Avenue.

Police had the following to say about several vehicles being found in the same location.

“From time to time we do have spots where there is a concentrated location of where stolen vehicles are recovered, but these locations frequently change. We are following up with these incidents.”

