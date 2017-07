If you've been experiencing recent reception/static problems with your Midland weather radio, we have an explanation and a fix.

The recent move by the National Weather Service office in Davenport meant that the weather radio broadcasts were down for about two days. Because of this, the weekly test to check the signal for the weather radios was postponed, requiring a reset for the unit.

To reset your weather radio, simply press the MENU button twice to reactivate proper reception.