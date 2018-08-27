Flags at White House lowered again to half-staff after McCain's death

The Latest on President Donald Trump's response to the death of Sen. John McCain, and the events commemorating the Arizona Republican and Trump critic:

3:55 p.m.

White House moves flag on mansion back to half-staff after widespread criticism of raising it during mourning for McCain.

3:20 p.m.

The American Legion is demanding that President Donald Trump issue a proclamation honoring Sen. John McCain's heroism, and order the nation's flags to be flown at half-staff.

The nation's largest veterans' service organization urged Trump in a statement Monday to follow longtime protocol following the deaths of prominent government officials.

The group noted that Trump issued presidential proclamations commemorating the deaths of first lady Barbara Bush and pastor Billy Graham. McCain, who died Saturday at 81, is a decorated Vietnam War hero who spent more than five years as a prisoner-of-war and served in the Senate for six terms.

Trump tweeted condolences to McCain's family, but did not mention McCain or issue any statement.

The American flag at the White House was lowered to half-staff on Sunday. But it flew at full staff on Monday.

Flags at the White House were back at full-staff Monday, even as objections mounted and Senate leaders of both parties formally requested that American flags at government buildings stay at half-staff to honor Sen. John McCain.

President Donald Trump also passed up several chances to comment on McCain, with whom he had frequently traded criticism.

The flags at the White House had been lowered a day earlier but were back up on Monday in a break with tradition. That brought complaints from both right and left, including the America Legion.

"On the behalf of The American Legion's two million wartime veterans, I strongly urge you to make an appropriate presidential proclamation noting Senator McCain's death and legacy of service to our nation, and that our nation's flag be half-staffed through his internment," said a statement to Trump from Denise Rohan, the organization's national commander.

Aides to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Leader Charles Schumer requested that the Department of Defense keep flags at government buildings lowered until the sunset after McCain is buried in Annapolis, Maryland, next Sunday.

That's standard procedure when a member of the Senate passes away. McCain served in the chamber for six terms, most recently as chairman of the Armed Services Committee.

McCain was a frequent critic of Trump on everything from his leadership style to his Russia policy. Trump questioned the decorated Navy pilot's Vietnam heroism and chafed at McCain's vote to kill the president's "Obamacare" repeal.

McCain died on Saturday at 81 after a 13-month struggle with brain cancer. Trump tweeted condolences to McCain's family but made no reference to the Arizona senator.

U.S. Flag Code states that flags be lowered "on the day of death and the following day for a Member of Congress."

After Democratic Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts died in 2009, President Barack Obama ordered flags at the White House flown at half-staff for five days.

The White House didn't immediately respond to questions Monday.