Flags to be flown at half-staff to honor 9/11 victims

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags at state facilities flown at half-staff to honor those who died in the Sept 11 terrorist attacks 16 years ago.

Flags are to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday at the Iowa Capitol building and on flag displays in the Capitol complex. Flags also will be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time.

Iowa's observation, which it calls Patriot Day, is observed every Sept. 11.