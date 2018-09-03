Flash Flood Watches Until 1PM Today/More Rain Later This Week

Widespread storms are likely through midday with areas north of I-80 under the threat of heavy rain. Fro this reason a flash flood watch is in effect until 1PM. There will likely be lull in the activity this afternoon, hopefully allowing your BBQs to take place. However, the atmosphere should recover enough for scattered showers and storms to develop by 4PM. These storms won't be widespread, or severe, but will be efficient rainfall producers.

Unfortunately more rain is on the way this week. Wednesday and Thursday need to be watched for another of heavy rain and possibly this weekend. The remnants of the tropical system could get pulled into our area by Saturday which would add a last round of heavy rain. Bottom line flooding and flash flooding will be a major problem this week as many areas could see an additional 4"-5" of rain.