Flashback Friday: Morgan Ottier celebrates on-air proposal anniversary

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It was already a big day. I was getting an opportunity to sit at the KWQC anchor desk, filling in for Marcia Lense.
On July 1, 2013 Morgan Ottier got the surprise of a lifetime during the news at noon.
The noon show itself was filled with small flubs and mistakes on my part. I was still learning and still trying to get comfortable. Theresa Bryant was there, always with a kind word for a "newbie" like myself.
We made it to the end of the show. The noon producer put in a final story about a couple who got engaged on TV at a baseball game. I said, "It looks sweet but I wonder if it would be a little embarrassing, too."
Theresa announced, "I guess we'll find out because there's someone here with a surprising proposal for you, Morgan."
I was confused. Typical. I go... "What?"
But then I saw Jim. He asked. I said, "Yes." And the rest is history.
It was four years ago but July 1 will always be a special day.
- Morgan Ottier, Anchor, Quad Cities Today