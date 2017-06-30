Flashback Friday: Morgan Ottier celebrates on-air proposal anniversary

It was already a big day. I was getting an opportunity to sit at the KWQC anchor desk, filling in for Marcia Lense.

On July 1, 2013 Morgan Ottier got the surprise of a lifetime during the news at noon.

The noon show itself was filled with small flubs and mistakes on my part. I was still learning and still trying to get comfortable. Theresa Bryant was there, always with a kind word for a "newbie" like myself.

We made it to the end of the show. The noon producer put in a final story about a couple who got engaged on TV at a baseball game. I said, "It looks sweet but I wonder if it would be a little embarrassing, too."

Theresa announced, "I guess we'll find out because there's someone here with a surprising proposal for you, Morgan."

I was confused. Typical. I go... "What?"

But then I saw Jim. He asked. I said, "Yes." And the rest is history.

It was four years ago but July 1 will always be a special day.

- Morgan Ottier, Anchor, Quad Cities Today