Fliers of drone injuring Davenport toddler ID’ed as toddler recovers

Bettendorf Police announced Monday afternoon they have identified two drone operators believed to be responsible for injuring a toddler at a public park two weeks ago.

“Thank you for your help in spreading the word regarding this incident,” Bettendorf Police posted on Facebook.

“The individuals have been identified.”

Police do not name the individuals in the post.

Last Friday, police said they needed the public’s help finding two fliers of a drone that went out-of-control on July 24 at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.

Cassandra Roberts and her 1-year-old son, Atticus, were playing on the park swings when the drone approached from a nearby soccer field and struck Atticus in the face.

The child was taken to the emergency room for deep facial cuts, and he has since been recovering.

The drone fliers apologized to Roberts but she did not get their identifying information in her rush to the emergency room.

Bettendorf Police told KWQC at the time of the incident that flying drones at the location in question is illegal.

“I would like the person to come forward, to be a good person and take responsibility,” Roberts told KWQC over the weekend.

Roberts says penalties should be higher for those who fly drones illegally and there should be great public awareness in general.

“Almost everyone I have talked didn’t even know it wasn’t legal to fly {at the park},” Roberts said.

As for Atticus, Roberts says doctors tell her he will not require surgery.

“He’s doing good and his scars are healing pretty good.”