Floatzilla focusing on river safety

This weekend, Floatzilla hopes to break the world record for biggest boat Floatzilla of canoes and kayaks.

Boaters will be paddling to Potter Lake in Rock Island, but the route there may be different for paddlers this year.

"We're doing some special things going on along with the I 74 bridge construction this year," said River Action Program Manager Noah Truesdell.

Construction on the New i-74 Bridge will change the route for some boaters, but organizers say they're doing everything they can to keep boaters safe.

Boats embarking from Empire Park in East Moline will have to take the channel and then go through the lock by the arsenal to stay out of the way of barges.

Truesdell says, "The channel is nice and wide, so as long we keep them in the channel, they'll stay far enough away from the barges to not have any problems."

Besides bridges, organizers are expecting an easy ride.

"With the river as low as it is, the current is a lot slower. We also close the river down to commercial traffic, so its just recreational boats out there and us paddling," said Truesdell.

Organizers say they will have around 20 boats patrolling the water tomorrow from Rock Island County Sheriffs, Davenport, East Moline, Rock Island, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Departments and the Coast Guard.

If you missed registration tonight, you can still register tomorrow on Credit Island and at Potter Lake.

The record to break is 3,150 boats.