Flood Watch: Mississippi River expected to rise near flood stage in QCA

Rivertowns in the Quad Cities are getting ready for a dose of spring flooding. According to the National Weather Service, nothing too serious is expected, but the Mississippi River could rise to action levels later this week.

The City of Clinton is putting up its floodgates Tuesday in preparation for higher water. The City of Davenport is getting ready to close a portion of South Concord at River Drive and setting up pumps in low-lying areas.

According to the NWS, the river at Fulton, Ill. is over 12 Monday, April 30, 2018. Flood stage is 16 feet and the river is expected to rise just under that by Sunday.

At Rock Island, the river stood just under 12 feet Monday. It's expected to rise to a half a foot over flood stage on May 6th or 7th.