Flood plan activated in city of Davenport

Due to recent rainfall, the city of Davenport's flood plan has been activated.

The city's Facebook page showed the recent update announced from city officials.

"The Mississippi River level is currently 12.86ft and predicted to reach 14.9ft on Friday, September 7th," the post reads. "Should the predicted crest remain at or below 14.9ft there will be little inconvenience or impact to the public."

South Concord will be closed between Utah and River Drive Tuesday afternoon as river levels approach 13 feet.

Wapello and Miller between Railroad Avenue and South Concord are expected to close later this week.

Those wanting to access the Compost Facility will have to do so by taking Rockingham Road/Highway 22 to Wapello then to Railroad Avenue beginning Wednesday, Sept. 5.

The city will have pumps set and gates will be closed beginning Tuesday to prevent the levels from backing into the storm sewer system in various low lying areas within the city.

The rest of the release is posted below on the city's Facebook page.

"Sandbags will be made available for pickup should the river crest be revised to higher than currently predicted levels.

Additional flood plan measures will be implemented as river level forecast and actual river level changes occur.

We do not anticipate issuing another flood update until Friday, September 7th unless forecasted river levels change significantly.

Crews will be monitoring conditions and are prepared to respond as needed.

Please be reminded not to play, wade, walk, bike or drive through floodwater. Turn Around, Don’t Drown."