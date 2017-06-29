Flood warnings for Quad City area streams this weekend

Just as people are getting ready to enjoy a long holiday weekend, the National Weather Service is sending out warnings about rising river levels.

Although the Mississippi River is projected to rise to action stage, it should remain two feet below flood stage. However, some of the smaller streams in the area are expected to rise above flood stage over the next few days.

A flood warning has been issued for the Wapsipinicon River near De Witt. It's expected to rise to just over flood stage by Friday evening and then start to fall. At flood stage, the water starts to cover County Road E63 north of the river near Toronto and affects the lowest roads in Buena Vista.

Also, the Rock River near Joslin and Moline is expected to rise about a foot above flood stage by Sunday, July 2, 2017. At that level (13.2 Ft.), water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Ave from Green Valley Park 48th St. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island. Smith`s Island is affected by flood waters. In Joslin, the river is expected to crest at 14.6 feet Sunday, which is 2-and-a-half feet above flood stage.

At that level, water affects residences in outlying areas immediately along the river including basements, yards, driveways, and access roads. The NWS says if you encounter a flooded roadway, don't drive through it. Turn around and find an alternate route.