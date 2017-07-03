Floodwaters dampen Prophetstown 4th of July celebration

As cities and towns across the QCA prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, one local community was forced to cancel their fireworks due to flooding. Prophetstown officials made the decision last week when The Rock River had been experiencing moderate flooding.

Organizer Jerry Halpin says the waters had come up into the State Park where they hold the fireworks display, causing the Department of Conservation to close the park.

Halpin says they are still holding the three on three basketball tournament at the high school and other events around town.

