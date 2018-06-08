Floreciente Race for the Cure

The Floreciente neighborhood is inviting everyone to help prepare the Komen Quad Cities Race For The Cure route. The area is known for covering the streets in pink for breast cancer awareness and survivors.

Locals say they are honored to show their pride, and they are encouraging anyone to join in on the fun. Paula Ramos has been decorating the area in pink ribbons and signs for almost 10 years now, and loves when new people come to help set up. She says, "What we do is we work together to spruce up the neighborhood. It has brought in new people like volunteers from Augustana, people from the neighborhood, and even outside the neighborhood. Anybody and everybody is welcome to volunteer, and we look forward to it."

One of the newest volunteers to join in and help line the streets in pink was Kewanee native Heather Bauer. Bauer says, "This is actually my first year helping out here in the Quad Cities. I live on the other side of Kewanee so I don't get up here for the race very much. But, it's something that is nice to help out with. Even if I'm not here to participate in it, I want to show my support."

Both Bauer and Ramos understand the impacts of cancer. Bauer has had family members with it, while Ramos has personally beaten it before. Both say they want the runners to see the decorations and understand just how inspired and proud of them they are. "I hope that they think hey, it's a community group that really cares about everybody in the community," says Bauer.

Ramos says she wishes they could do more for the participants, but she does love the color pink.