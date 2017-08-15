Florida Police Major who lost his legs returns to work

A Florida Police Major returned to work this week, just months after he nearly lost his life in a car crash.

Major Ricky Carter used his arms to get out of the car and sit in his wheelchair on his return to work.

Carter says returning to work was a dream he’s had for months. “It is exhilarating to be back,” said Carter. “I’m so happy to be back, to get back to work, to see my friends and co-workers.”

Carter was riding his personal motorcycle in May when he slid off the road and crashed into a guardrail. He was airlifted to the hospital where doctors were forced to amputate both of his legs.

Carter has worked with the police department for more than two decades. He says he’s back with the help of the community, “This is totally a miracle. By all accounts, I should have died that morning on the highway, but fortunately, I’m here. The peers have helped. The community’s support has helped, and now I’m back.”

