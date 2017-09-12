Florida airports reopen on limited basis

Hurricane Irma hit Florida hard over the weekend of Sept. 10, leaving residents with debris and damage.

Airports in the state were also impacted and some were even forced to close.

Tuesday, September 12 the international airports in Miami, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale were all able to reopen on a limited basis.

Miami International tweeted that they had their first flight arrive around 7 a.m. their time. But, Miami, along with others, also encouraged travelers to check with their airline regarding future flights.

Before coming to the airport, please call your airline to confirm your flight status. Thanks. 2/2 — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) September 12, 2017

After assessment, limited commercial service resuming on Tues., 9/12. Contact your airline on flight status.

Update: https://t.co/URmc2NBVvf pic.twitter.com/Hw3mq0xGdQ — Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) September 11, 2017

