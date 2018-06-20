Florida couple arrested after 6 year old dies of severe skull damage

A Florida couple is behind bars for allegedly killing a six-year-old girl.

Lakeland Police arrested 26-year-old Larry Golden Junior and his girlfriend 21-year-old Breonna Wren.

They believe the two are responsible for the death of Golden's daughter, Honesty Curry.

The young girl was found unresponsive inside an apartment in Lakeland.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was diagnosed with severe skull damage, had cuts and bruises and what appeared to be bite marks on her body. Sadly, Honesty died from the trauma.

Now police say stories provided by the couple are not adding up.

They seemed to think it was just a fall," Robin Tillett with the Lakeland Police Department said. "The child went along and didn't seem to have any issues. it was only when they were confronted about the injuries by the hospital staff that Ms. Wren the female adult admitted to striking the child with a belt.

The Florida Department of Children and Family have also removed three other children from the home. There is no word if any of them were abused.