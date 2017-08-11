Florida kids can skip lunch line for $100

Parents at Lawton Chiles Middle Academy in Lakeland, Florida were surprised at one of the letters they found in their school packets on the first day of school.

Kids brought home a packet of forms for signatures. One form; your child can skip the lunch line for $100.

Outraged parents took to Facebook demanding answers and calling the program 'cafeteria classism.'

The principal says he is outraged too, and that there are no second class students in his school.

The PTSA says the letter is their fault, calling it a 'clerical error' that was never signed off on by the principal.