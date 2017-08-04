Florida man banned from beach for soliciting ‘sugar babies’

The Florida man has not been arrested, but he has been banned from some Florida Beaches after he allegedly handed out cards to teen girls, offering to be their sugar daddy.

He’s not allowed on Volusia County beaches for six months for violating a solicitation ordinance. The man says he is a widower and walks the beach every day to meet people.

Lately he started wearing a T-shirt saying ‘Sugar Daddy seeking his Sugar Baby’. Police say he handed out business cards with the same message.

One parent complained that the man handed his card to her 16-year-old daughter while at the beach.

The man spoke to NBC Affiliate WESH and said his business cards and the T-shirt were a lark. He apologized to the teen and her mom and said he meant no harm.

The mother, Karolina Seaman doesn’t believe his actions were a joke. She said the man told her daughter he was looking for his Cinderella and placed some padding next to her breast.

The man told the NBC station he is now considering moving out of the area because of what he calls an error in his judgment. He does not have a criminal history.