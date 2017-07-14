Florida sinkhole swallows home

A massive sinkhole has swallowed at least two homes in Pasco County, Florida.

The sinkhole formed and destroyed the homes Friday morning. Officials say the sinkhole started as the size of a small pool and gradually became bigger.

No one was in the home at the time, but firefighters did rescue two dogs from inside the house.

At least 10 others homes have been evacuated for safety reasons.

As of 4:00 PM Friday officials say the sinkhole is at least 200 feet across and 50 feet deep. The sinkhole is still expanding and it's eating at a nearby roadway.

Sheriff Chris Nocco says, 'You can feel that ground, it's soft and you can almost feel the ground moving underneath your feet."

The same location was the scene of another sinkhole five years ago.