Flu Update: Activity still high in Iowa and Illinois

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The flu is still a concern across Iowa and Illinois, but local health officials have noticed some changes.

According to state surveillance reports released Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, flu activity continues to be high in Iowa. The state reports there were 152 influenza-related hospitalizations reported last week. Forty-eight schools reported 10 percent or more illness. There have been a total of 97 influenza-related deaths reported this

season.

The State of Illinois is reporting 111 hospital intensive care unit admissions for the same week, 1384 for the season. There have been four pediatric deaths this flu season in Illinois.

We reached out to local hospitals for an update on trends. UnityPoint Health - Trinity says it has seen a decrease in the number of patients testing positive for influenza A, but the number of patients testing positive for influenza B has been increasing.

Overall, the number of patients testing positive for influenza has been declining slightly over the past two weeks. Trinity has also seen a decline in the number of patients admitted to the hospital with the flu.