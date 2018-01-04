Flu cases in the Quad Cities; this year's vaccine less-than-perfect match

With widespread flu activity being reported across the country, what is it like in the Quad Cities? It's pretty typical for this time of year according to Dr. Bill Langley with Genesis Hospital. He says they are just starting to see more patients.

"It's right now pretty much an average winter for respiratory illnesses. There aren't people streaming out into, you know, the hallways waiting to get in. So, so far so good." Langley said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control flu activity map, 36 states reported widespread flu activity. At this point, Iowa is showing regional activity, but in Illinois, it is considered widespread. 12 children have died from the flu so far this season and doctors say it's not too late to get a flu shot.

Seniors and children are most susceptible to the flu. One resident at Senior Star Senior Center says although the shot is less effective this year, he's not going to stop getting it. "There's isn't anything I can do about it, you know it'll get me some protection, in my judgment, there really is no reason to be concerned about it," said Dick Collins.

Langley admits this year's vaccine was not a good match. Typically, he says the vaccine is about 60 percent effective, but they are seeing other strains of flu not covered by this year's vaccine, making it perhaps as low as 10 percent effective. Still, he says any protection is better than none.

Symptoms of influenza are respiratory with cough, fever, body aches and fatigue. Officials say you should see a doctor if you have a weakened immune system, since the flu can lead to complications like pneumonia. Otherwise, if you feel sick, you should stay out of the public so not to expose others.