Flu hitting hard making even healthy people sick

Gurneys are lined up in hospitals across the country many overwhelmed with flu patients.

"You are coughing as well?"

The flu season has come on so strong, so fast -- the centers for disease control *postponed* a meeting on nuclear preparedness -- originally scheduled for Tuesday -- and met instead about the flu.

"Viruses particularly like the H3N2 are constantly changing," said David Wentworth, Ph.D. with the Centers for Disease Control.

Most people with the flu recover, but it can kill otherwise healthy people. 58-year-old Joe Morrison of Florida just last Wednesday, the picture of health.

"Thursday morning, he's in the hospital. On Friday night, he was responding to people. But a few hours later he had a stroke and that was it," said his friend, Steve Overton.

With his immune system compromised by the flu, Morrison died the next day.

Even though this year's flu shot is not doing a great job of preventing cases, experts say the vaccine can help prevent flu deaths.

"There's still a lot more flu to go this year -- maybe even 13 weeks more of flu activity," said Dr. Dan Jernigan with the CDC.

The virus spreads easily. A video from MIT shows how droplets from sneezes fly much farther than you might think. A good reminder to cover sneezes and coughs and wash hands frequently.

For perspective, we experience a flu epidemic every year. It seems particularly bad this year because cases are hitting every state all at once.

Twenty children have died with the flu so far this season.