Flu is widespread throughout most of U.S.

An East Moline school is closed Tuesday, Jan. 30 because of a flu outbreak.

Our Lady of Grace Academy posted the school closing Monday afternoon. It is one of at least two other schools in the Quad Cities area to cancel classes because of influenza.

Last week Unity Christian School in Fulton and Prince of Peace in Clinton canceled classes for the same reason

There are now 43 flu-related deaths recorded in the state of Iowa.

In Illinois more than one thousand people have been admitted into intensive care for influenza.

H3N2 is the most common strain circulating across the U.S.

Today the Illinois Department of Public Health stressed other strains can become more common later in the season.

The director of the department encouraged flu shots to fight off those other strains.

The department is also stressing the three Cs: clean, cover and contain. That means wash your hands frequently with soap and water, cover your cough and sneeze and if you're sick, contain your germs by staying home.

The flu is currently considered widespread in Illinois and Iowa. According to information from the CDC, Hawaii is the only state not reporting widespread flu activity.

