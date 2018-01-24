Flurries This Morning, But Above Normal Temperature Continue

We may be dealing with passing flakes early today, but our stretch of above normal temps continues today and into early next week.

While we will see temperatures swinging up and down each day will be above average at least into early next week.

The Climate Prediction Center show above normal temperatures sticking around, with confidence, through February 2nd. Now looking at the models it is around February 2nd we start to see weather pattern change. Another round of arcitc will arrive by next weekend, but with little or no snow on the ground it appears temps will not be diving below zero.