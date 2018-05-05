For Illinois $245M Legionnaires' fix, rhetoric meets reality

Gov. Bruce Rauner's recommendation to rebuild the Quincy veterans' home to combat a persistent and deadly Legionnaires' disease crisis now faces its future in the Legislature.

A report Rauner released last week recommends a $245 million plan to construct a new residential facility and to replace plumbing to rid the campus of bacteria-tainted water that has caused the deaths of 13 at the home since 2015.

Michael Hoffman is the Republican governor's senior adviser on the Quincy response. He's working with lawmakers scheduled to adjourn May 31.

Hoffman wants legislative permission to spend more than $65 million to get the Quincy projects off the ground.

There's $50 million in Quincy's proposed budget and $16 million in federal reimbursement for past veterans' projects but lawmakers must approve spending it.

