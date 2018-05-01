Forbes again ranks UI Health Care among ‘America’s Best Employers’

For the fourth year in a row, Forbes magazine has included University of Iowa Health Care in its annual listing of the nation’s top employers.

In the 2018 Forbes rankings of “America’s Best Employers,” UI Health Care was named the No. 7 employer in the healthcare industry and No. 48 in all industries.

To compile the rankings, Forbes worked with the research firm Statista to survey more than 30,000 workers from U.S companies with more than 5,000 employees. The survey asked employees, on a scale of one to 10, how likely they were to recommend their organization to friends or family. Employees also were asked to recommend other companies outside of their own. The result was a list of 500 companies from industries including retail, education, healthcare, and information technology.

