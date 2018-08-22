Ford issues recall of charge cords associated with some electric cars

Ford has issued a recall of charge cords associated with some of its electric cars.

The recall impacts approximately 50,000 120-volt convenience charge cords that were provided for the Ford Focus electric in model years 2012-2015 and the 2013-2015 model years for the Ford Fusion Energi and Ford C-Max Energi Vehicles.

The company's aware of some fire reports associated with the cords. When the original ones provided with the vehicles are used with an AC outlet not on a dedicated circuit, or that's damaged, worn or corroded, they could cause higher temperatures at the wall outlet and potentially lead to a fire.

There are just over 50,000 vehicles in North America with the cords in question.

Owners will be notified by mail and instructed to take their vehicles to a Ford dealer to have the latest version of the cord installed at no charge.

More information: the recall involves these vehicles, the recall number is 18S24.

2012-15 Ford Focus Electric vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, Sept. 15, 2011 through March 14, 2015

2013-15 Ford Fusion Energi vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, Sept. 4, 2012 through March 5, 2015

2013-15 Ford C-MAX Energi vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, April 13, 2012 through March 14, 2015

