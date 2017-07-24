Community advocate speaks out about human trafficking

Braking Traffik was founded by former Senator Maggie Tinsman who helped sponsor legislation to make human trafficking a felony in the state of Iowa in 2006.

"It's a passion for me because it's a human rights issue and we need to help people in Iowa see that if it is going on, that we stamp it out,” said Tinsman.

According to Tinsman the average age of human trafficking is 13. 85% of victims are females. Tinsman said human trafficking is the "modern day slavery" and by helping people become more aware of the problem, it will help bring survivors home.

The organization's focus is dedicated to seeking justice for human trafficking victims.

The advisory committee consists of a group of citizens including law enforcement and community leaders from Illinois and Iowa.

"We need a lot of reinforcement by law enforcement, here we are doing a lot of education of them, and they're in tune, but we also need to do the judges and we're trying to do that statewide," said Tinsman.

If you suspect what could be human trafficking call the police.

Tinsman says Braking Traffik meets every other month. For more information on when meetings are held contact Maggie Tinsman at:

563-359-3624

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, immediate help is available.

24-Hour Regional Crisis Line:

Iowa: 866-921-3354

Illinois: 309-797-1777

All calls are confidential. Collect calls are accepted.

National Human Trafficking Resources Center

1-888-373-7888

Text to BeFree (233733)