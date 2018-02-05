Former DeWitt teacher arrested for sexual exploitation

Ramsey Hinkle, a former teacher at Central DeWitt Community School District, was arrested Friday and charged with Sexual Exploitation by a School Employee.

The Central DeWitt Community School District released a statement Friday on Facebook, saying in part,

"Ms. Ramsey Hinkle was a teacher with the Central DeWitt Community School District until March 25, 2017. Ms. Hinkle was placed on paid administrative in the fall of 2016, following a report about a possible inappropriate relationship. After a brief internal investigation, the District promptly forwarded that report to the DeWitt Police Department for further investigation. Ms. Hinkle remained on administrative leave until March 25, 2017, at which time she left the District's employ."

The statement also reads,

"While no one is happy to read news like this, the District wants to reassure students, parents, staff and the overall community that the District followed its own internal policies and Iowa law with respect to the handling of the report and investigation, as well as the decision to refer the matter to law enforcement. The District will continue to do its very best to deliver a safe and healthy environment for students and staff to achieve our vision."

TV-6 obtained charging documents and the affidavit for Ramsey Hinkle. Documents show several exchanges between Hinkle and a 17 year-old male student. The communications between the two began in November of 2015 and continued until August of 2016.

The court documents allege Hinkle and the student communicated between school emails, Twitter, texts, and Snapchat. The documents also show entries in Hinkle's journal, detailing her relationship with the student.

The male student was interviewed about the relationship in October of 2016. The documents say the student admitted "to starting conversation with Hinkle around the beginning of his second semester junior year," and "through these conversations he said that he utilized SnapChat, Twitter, texting, and emails. He admitted the conversations to be very sexual in nature. He said they exchanged nude photos of one another."

The documents say "Hinkle, through her lawyer, refused to come into the DeWitt Police Department for questioning regarding the details of this case."

Ramsey Hinkle was arrested Friday by Davenport Police. She bonded out shortly after being booked into Scott County.

TV-6 has reached out to the Central DeWitt Community School District's Superintendent on various details regarding this case. At this time, we have not yet heard back.