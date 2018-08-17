Former Congressman Leonard Boswell passes away at 84

Former Iowa Congressman Leonard Boswell has passed away at age 84.

Boswell served as the U.S. Representative for Iowa's 3rd congressional district from 1997 to 2013.

The Democrat and former state Senate president died at a Des Moines hospital on Friday after suffering complications from a rare form of cancer, said family spokesman and former chief of staff Grant Woodard.

Although he focused his political career on agriculture, securing services for veterans and their families and helping college students with financial aid, Boswell may have been best known for his plain-spoken, courtly demeanor. The civility he was known for in the state Senate initially carried over into his congressional campaigns, and he gained national attention when he and his first opponent stuck to their agreement not to launch personal attacks. Later campaigns, however, weren't quite as gentlemanly.