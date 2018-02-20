Former Davenport Fire Chief files complaint with Iowa Civil Rights Commission

Former Davenport Fire Chief Lynn Washburn has filed a complaint with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, claiming she was subjected to bullying behavior by the City of Davenport and City Administrator Corri Spiegel. The complaint outlines Washburn's allegations of harassment, sexual harassment and termination, saying the city administrator created a hostile work environment beginning in mid 2016. Read the full complaint here.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 for more on your evening news with KWQC's Jenna Jackson.