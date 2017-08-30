Former Davenport alderman Bill Boom sentenced

Former Davenport Alderman Bill Boom received two years probation and a $5,000 fine. He plead guilty earlier this year to making a false declaration to a grand jury.

The charge carried a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison, a fine of $250,000 and a supervised release of not more than three years.

In April of 2016, Gage Wenthe was arrested at Boom's home on drug and conspiracy charges.

According to court records, on July 19, 2016, Boom testified under oath before the grand jury that before April 6, 2016, he was not aware that Wenthe had used methamphetamine. According to court records, the testimony was false, Boom knew the testimony was false and the false testimony was material.