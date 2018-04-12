Former Davenport housing programs manager arrested, charged with invasion of privacy

Roy Dewitt, a former Davenport housing programs manager, was arrested and charged with 8 Counts of Invasion of Privacy.

A concealed digital camera was discovered in a locked employee-only bathroom at the City facility, Heritage High Rise, 501 W 3rd Street. The Heritage high-rise is a section 8 housing facility with 120 units in downtown Davenport, according to the city website.

Dewitt was arrested in Marion, Iowa on April 11, 2018. Dewitt was placed on leave on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, and was fired on March 16th.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.