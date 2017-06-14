Former Deere Employee Sentenced for Wire Fraud, Money Laundering

A man accused of fraud involving scrap metal sales from the John Deere Foundry has been sentenced in federal court.

Harvey Ulfers, 64, of Cedar Falls, has been ordered to serve 2 years, 9 months for wire fraud and money laundering. In addition, he's been ordered to pay a fine of $111,602 plus restitution of $259,132 to his former employer.

Prosecutors say from about 2004 to January 2013, Ulfers defrauded Deere & Company, based in Moline, of at least $250,000. He worked at Deere's foundry facility in Waterloo, Iowa, and was able to gain approval of fraudulent internal documents that allowed significantly undervalued scrap metal to leave the facility. Ulfers conspired with others to obtain the excess value of the scrap after it was sold at scrap yards, like Alter Metal Recycling.

A co-conspirator, 47-year-old Patrick Williams of Cedar Falls and former Alter Metal Recycling employee, pleaded guilty to money laundering and conspiracy in April, 2016. He was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison. Williams was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $259,132.97 to Deere & Company.

The matter initially came to light following internal investigations by Deere & Company and Alter Metal Recycling.