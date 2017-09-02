Former Iowa teacher back behind bars after public intoxication

A former West Des Moines preschool employee convicted for showing up to work drunk is back behind bars after officials say she showed up drunk to her sentencing.

The Des Moines Register reports that 43-year-old Angela Hircock was initially charged with child endangerment and public intoxication after police were called to the preschool in March. At the time, a breath test showed her blood alcohol content at .37 percent.

On Thursday, she was given a deferred sentence on a misdemeanor. But officials say as part of her probation proceedings after sentencing, a breath test showed her blood alcohol level at .178. The legal limit to drive is .08.

Her sentencing was then set aside and she was arrested. Officials say she will not be released until her next court date.

